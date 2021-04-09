Triumph Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

