trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.40. trivago shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,877 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.