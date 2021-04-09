TrueFi Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $67.21 million and $6.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

