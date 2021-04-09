Truehand Inc Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truehand Inc reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Truehand Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average of $266.97. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

