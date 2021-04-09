Truehand Inc Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Truehand Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. 20,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

