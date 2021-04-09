Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,054 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of AZZ worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 88.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

