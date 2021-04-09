Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,898 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.