Truist Financial Corp Buys 63,032 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

