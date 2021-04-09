Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average of $170.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $181.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

