Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 109.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

