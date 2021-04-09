Truist Financial Corp Has $4.99 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

HYLS opened at $48.86 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

