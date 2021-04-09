Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,454 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.80% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

