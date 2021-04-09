Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

