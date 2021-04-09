Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $221,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $79.90 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

