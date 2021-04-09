Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.