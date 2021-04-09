Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

