Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hess were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hess by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

