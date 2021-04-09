Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $164,000 Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,432 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

