Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $201,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $1,101,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,999 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.