Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

