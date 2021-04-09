Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $219,000 Investment in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

