Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 84,996 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,996 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

BPFH stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

