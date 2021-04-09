Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 14th (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Turmeric Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS TMPMU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.