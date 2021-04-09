Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $393.50

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.13), with a volume of 1874891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.08. The company has a market capitalization of £778.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.