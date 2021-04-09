U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

