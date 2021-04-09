U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

