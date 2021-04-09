U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.28.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $56.78 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.