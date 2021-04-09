Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.