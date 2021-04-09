UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $100,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

AJG opened at $132.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

