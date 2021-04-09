UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $97,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

