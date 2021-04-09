UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $79,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.60 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

