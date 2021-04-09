UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $87.95 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of 10x Genomics worth $87,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $190.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 450,291 shares in the company, valued at $76,261,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,416 shares of company stock valued at $28,668,414. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

