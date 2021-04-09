UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 181,635 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of W. P. Carey worth $94,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.94 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

