UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 201,604 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.08% of Regency Centers worth $83,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

