UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2,912.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $77,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WWE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.09 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.