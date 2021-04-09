UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of UGI worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in UGI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

