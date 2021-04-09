Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $1,482,574.84 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lorna Nagler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.