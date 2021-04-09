UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $572.73. 71,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,753. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $355.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.89 and a 200 day moving average of $535.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

