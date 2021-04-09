UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.03. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,309. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $220.62 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.