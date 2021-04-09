UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 484,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78.

