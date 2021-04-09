UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 157,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,367,224. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

