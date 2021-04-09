UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.49. 911,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.