UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 585 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $14,512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.32 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.