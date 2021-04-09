Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

