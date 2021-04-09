UniFirst Co. (UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 29th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $367,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

