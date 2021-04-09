Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0065

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Unify has a market cap of $117,774.67 and $22,514.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

