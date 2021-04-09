Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Shares of UL opened at $56.63 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

