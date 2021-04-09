Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

UN01 opened at €31.30 ($36.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.68 ($25.51) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

