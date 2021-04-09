United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

