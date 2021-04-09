United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $269,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,034 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.65 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.